https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799379Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis 750-megawatt power plant, located on the north platte river, is part of the massive strip-mining development planned for the Powder River Region, 06/1973. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8799379View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2036 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThis 750-megawatt power plant, located on the north platte river, is part of the massive strip-mining development planned for the Powder River Region, 06/1973. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from FlickrMore