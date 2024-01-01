rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799379
This 750-megawatt power plant, located on the north platte river, is part of the massive strip-mining development planned…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799379

View CC0 License

