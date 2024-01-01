rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Public Domain
ID : 
8799397

View CC0 License

Looking North Along Vine Street from the Overhead Walkway at Fountain Square 08/1973. Photographer: Hubbard, Tom. Original public domain image from Flickr

