Lack of Rain Turned Into a Message on an Outdoor Advertising Sign, Asking People to Conserve Their Energy Output During the…
Lack of Rain Turned Into a Message on an Outdoor Advertising Sign, Asking People to Conserve Their Energy Output During the Fuel Crisis in Late 1973 in the Pacific Northwest 12/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Original public domain image from Flickr

