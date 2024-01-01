rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Setting Sun and Glass Lantern, Symbols of Solar Energy and Manmade Lighting, Along the Oregon Coast near Lincoln City During the Energy Crisis of 1973-74. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799509

View CC0 License

