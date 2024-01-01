rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799564
Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799564

View CC0 License

Overseas men welcomed home. Parade in honor of returned fighters passing the Public Library, New York City. Original public domain image from Flickr

More