https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799571
These Fremont Culture Pictographs, Dating Back to the 11th Century A.D., Have Been Vandalized by a Recent Application of Spray Paint, 05/1972. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799571

View CC0 License

