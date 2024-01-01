rawpixel
Caribou Feed near the Sagavanirktok River. The Pipeline Will Follow the Sag River South Some 110 Miles 08/1973. Photographer: Cowals, Dennis. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799613

View CC0 License

