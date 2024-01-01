rawpixel
Textiles. Wishnack Silk Company. Picture of a warp being entered. Shows the enterer and hand-in at work. The warp is slung from what is known as an entering frame, June 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799628

View CC0 License

