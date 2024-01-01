rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Toy car on the John Redding Ranch at Sarpy Basin. The Reddings have refused to sell to the Westmoreland Coal Company…
Toy car on the John Redding Ranch at Sarpy Basin. The Reddings have refused to sell to the Westmoreland Coal Company, 06/1973. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8799684

View CC0 License

