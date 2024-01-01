rawpixel
Bananas being grown in a section of the University of Arizona's Environmental Research Laboratory near Tucson. Solar heated…
Bananas being grown in a section of the University of Arizona's Environmental Research Laboratory near Tucson. Solar heated greenhouses and controlled conditions result in high intensity agriculture and vastly increased yields, 04/1974. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from Flickr

