https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799736
The Pershing Memorial Auditorium, one of the capital's chief buildings, is the scene of the 33rd Annual Folk Dance Festival of Lincoln, May 1973. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799736

View CC0 License

