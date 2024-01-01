https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhotograph of the Effect of Earthquake on Houses After the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, 1906. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799746View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1435 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2467 x 1770 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPhotograph of the Effect of Earthquake on Houses After the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, 1906. Original public domain image from FlickrMore