https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
351st Field Artillery [African American] Troops on the Deck of the "Louisville." Part of the Squadron "A" 351st Field…
351st Field Artillery [African American] Troops on the Deck of the "Louisville." Part of the Squadron "A" 351st Field Artilllery, [African American] troops who returned on the Transport Louisville. These men are mostly from Pennslyvania. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8799765

View CC0 License

