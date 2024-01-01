https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799765Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text351st Field Artillery [African American] Troops on the Deck of the "Louisville." Part of the Squadron "A" 351st Field Artilllery, [African American] troops who returned on the Transport Louisville. These men are mostly from Pennslyvania. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799765View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 938 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2346 px | 300 dpiFree Download351st Field Artillery [African American] Troops on the Deck of the "Louisville." Part of the Squadron "A" 351st Field Artilllery, [African American] troops who returned on the Transport Louisville. These men are mostly from Pennslyvania. Original public domain image from FlickrMore