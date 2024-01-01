rawpixel
Discharge of a huge French cannon caught by the camera just as the projectile left for the German lines. The gunners have stuffed their fingers into their ears to protect them from noise of explosion. Underwood and Underwood., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799766

View CC0 License

Discharge of a huge French cannon caught by the camera just as the projectile left for the German lines. The gunners have stuffed their fingers into their ears to protect them from noise of explosion. Underwood and Underwood., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

