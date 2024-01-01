https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799772Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnorkeler Inspects One of the More Than 40 Species of Coral at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park near Key Largo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799772View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2026 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnorkeler Inspects One of the More Than 40 Species of Coral at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park near Key Largo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore