https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799811Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAll-American Canal carries Colorado River water through sand-swept area of the Imperial Valley, May 1972. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799811View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2027 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAll-American Canal carries Colorado River water through sand-swept area of the Imperial Valley, May 1972. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from FlickrMore