https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799830Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFour stories high, square tower house, was built about 800 years ago in a shallow cave of Navajo Canyon, 05/1972. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799830View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2037 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFour stories high, square tower house, was built about 800 years ago in a shallow cave of Navajo Canyon, 05/1972. Photographer: Norton, Boyd. Original public domain image from FlickrMore