Women of Boston are lending a helping hand in the drive for peach stones, which are being used by the Government in the production of gas masks. This Tableau was arranged to help in the campaign. Underwood and Underwood., 09/23/1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799890

View CC0 License

