The "Human Squirrel" who did many daring "stunts" in climbing for benefit of War Relief Funds in New York City. He is shown here at a dizzy height in Times Square. Times Photo Service., ca. 1918. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8799893

View CC0 License

