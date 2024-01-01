The Town of New Ulm, Minnesota, Was Founded in 1854 by a Group of German Immigrants.

Single Family Housing There Runs the Gamut of Styles Popular in the Last Century to Modern and Contemporary Styles of Today. New Ulm Is Predominately a Farming Community Although Growth in the County Seat Trading Center Since 1950 Has Been Due to the Arrival of Manufacturing Firms. Since the 1960's a Community Effort Has Helped to Revitalize the Business District. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr