https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799925
The Town of New Ulm, Minnesota, Was Founded in 1854 by a Group of German Immigrants.
Single Family Housing There Runs the Gamut of Styles Popular in the Last Century to Modern and Contemporary Styles of Today. New Ulm Is Predominately a Farming Community Although Growth in the County Seat Trading Center Since 1950 Has Been Due to the Arrival of Manufacturing Firms. Since the 1960's a Community Effort Has Helped to Revitalize the Business District. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799925

View CC0 License

