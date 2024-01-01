https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799937Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMt. Hood and the Hood River Valley. (From the Sites Exhibition. for Other Images in This Assignment. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799937View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 814 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2034 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMt. Hood and the Hood River Valley. (From the Sites Exhibition. for Other Images in This Assignment. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from FlickrMore