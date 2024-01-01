rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799938
Photograph of Electrical Wires of the Boulder Dam Power Units. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Photograph of Electrical Wires of the Boulder Dam Power Units. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799938

View CC0 License

Photograph of Electrical Wires of the Boulder Dam Power Units. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984. Original public domain image from Flickr

More