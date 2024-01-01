rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799951
To Conserve Electricity All Portland High Schools Had Their Football Games Rescheduled for Daylight Hours at Multnomah Stadium. Normally They Were Played at Night. A Few Fans Are Shown Camped Under Rain Gear Watching a Game 10/1973. Photographer: Falconer, David. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799951

View CC0 License

