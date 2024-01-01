rawpixel
Coral and Sea Life in the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park at Key Largo Is Photographed at a Depth of 12 Feet. Original…
Coral and Sea Life in the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park at Key Largo Is Photographed at a Depth of 12 Feet. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8799954

View CC0 License

