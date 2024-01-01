https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799981Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHikers Entering the Grand Canyon. Photographer: Eiler, Terry. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799981View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1998 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHikers Entering the Grand Canyon. Photographer: Eiler, Terry. Original public domain image from FlickrMore