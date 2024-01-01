https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799998Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA View West Across the Route. Cut in Forest Shows the Location of the Pipeline Crossing of the Livengood Highway. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8799998View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 813 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2032 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA View West Across the Route. Cut in Forest Shows the Location of the Pipeline Crossing of the Livengood Highway. Original public domain image from FlickrMore