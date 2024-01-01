https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800007Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDay's Work Done, the Parka Squirrel Stands on the Bank and Surveys Its Domain. Franklin Bluffs in Background. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800007View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 812 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2029 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDay's Work Done, the Parka Squirrel Stands on the Bank and Surveys Its Domain. Franklin Bluffs in Background. Original public domain image from FlickrMore