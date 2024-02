Four Wheel Drive Vehicle Making a Trip Deep Into the Doniphan County Hardwood Forest in the Extreme Northeast Corner of the State to Look for Indian Petroglyphs Mentioned in the Lewis and Clark Journals.

Also Noted on the Excursion Were Rare Ferns and Pawpaw Trees, Also Very Rare in the State 10/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr