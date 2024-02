Religion Plays an Important Part in the Lives of Residents.

The Second Largest Denomination of Churchgoers Are Lutherans. The Largest Lutheran Church in Town Is St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Shown Filled with Members of the Congregation. The Structure Is Located in the Center of Town. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota Founded by German Immigrants 10/1974. Photographer: Bisping, Bruce. Original public domain image from Flickr