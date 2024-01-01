Students Arriving by Schoolbus at Cathedral Senior High School in New Ulm, Minnesota.

The Town Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. Several Manufacturing Firms Have Arrived Since 1950 and Have Helped the Community to Grow. The Business District Was Revitalized in the 1960's with Community Effort. Photographer: Haque, Abul. Original public domain image from Flickr