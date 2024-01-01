https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800066Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeach at Little Duck Key. Camping Is Popular Throughout the Keys, and Many Have Large Commercial Facilities. These Do Not Yet Exist at Little Duck, But Camping and Trailers Are Permitted. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800066View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2020 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBeach at Little Duck Key. Camping Is Popular Throughout the Keys, and Many Have Large Commercial Facilities. These Do Not Yet Exist at Little Duck, But Camping and Trailers Are Permitted. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from FlickrMore