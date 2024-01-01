https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800105Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLooking Into the Downtown Core Area of Portland, From the West Hills, the 43-Story First National Bank Building Shows Lights on Only a Few Floors at 8 P.M. During the State's Energy Crisis in the Fall of 1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800105View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 808 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2020 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLooking Into the Downtown Core Area of Portland, From the West Hills, the 43-Story First National Bank Building Shows Lights on Only a Few Floors at 8 P.M. During the State's Energy Crisis in the Fall of 1973. Original public domain image from FlickrMore