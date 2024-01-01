rawpixel
Bolder Than Its Companions, This Mountain Sheep Decided to Investigate Photographer Dennis Cowals. Photo Taken on a Bluff Above the West Salt Lick in Atigun Gorge. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8800112

View CC0 License

