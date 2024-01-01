rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800136
Rear of the Alexis Poulet House, Built by a Member of an Aristocratic French Family Who Came to White Cloud, Kansas, near…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rear of the Alexis Poulet House, Built by a Member of an Aristocratic French Family Who Came to White Cloud, Kansas, near Troy, from France Via New Orleans.

Poulet's Father Was Killed in the French Revolution. The House Was Built in the 1850's of Brick with Handcarved Black Walnut Interior. The House, Placed on the National Register of Historic Places, Was Recently Sold at Auction for Taxes and Continues to Deteriorate. The Iron Balcony Railings Were Imported from France 09/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8800136

View CC0 License

Rear of the Alexis Poulet House, Built by a Member of an Aristocratic French Family Who Came to White Cloud, Kansas, near Troy, from France Via New Orleans.

More