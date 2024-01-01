Rear of the Alexis Poulet House, Built by a Member of an Aristocratic French Family Who Came to White Cloud, Kansas, near Troy, from France Via New Orleans.

Poulet's Father Was Killed in the French Revolution. The House Was Built in the 1850's of Brick with Handcarved Black Walnut Interior. The House, Placed on the National Register of Historic Places, Was Recently Sold at Auction for Taxes and Continues to Deteriorate. The Iron Balcony Railings Were Imported from France 09/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr