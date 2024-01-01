rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800140
The "Celebrations Group" of Marilyn Woods Rehearses Dance on the Roof of the Fifth Third Bank Building Overlooking Fountain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The "Celebrations Group" of Marilyn Woods Rehearses Dance on the Roof of the Fifth Third Bank Building Overlooking Fountain Square. They Are Using the Safety Rail as a Dance Bar 07/1973. Photographer: Hubbard, Tom. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8800140

View CC0 License

The "Celebrations Group" of Marilyn Woods Rehearses Dance on the Roof of the Fifth Third Bank Building Overlooking Fountain Square. They Are Using the Safety Rail as a Dance Bar 07/1973. Photographer: Hubbard, Tom. Original public domain image from Flickr

More