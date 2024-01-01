https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCar Has Just Entered the Safety Lane at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8800148View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 808 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2021 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCar Has Just Entered the Safety Lane at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Downtown Cincinnati, Ohio 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from FlickrMore