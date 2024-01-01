rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Strip Mining Operations at the "Navajo Mine" of the Utah Construction and Mining Company. The Navajo Mine Services the Four…
Strip Mining Operations at the "Navajo Mine" of the Utah Construction and Mining Company. The Navajo Mine Services the Four Corners Generating Plant 06/1972ใ Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
8800149

View CC0 License

