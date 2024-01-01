LAND ROVER BAR

Land Rover BAR is the first of the America’s Cup Challengers to launch a third test boat, ‘T3’. With just over a year until the America’s Cup qualifying races begin (late May, 2017) the British team is keeping their cards close regarding the new design, which follows T2, the previous test platform launched in October last year.







Andy Claughton, Chief Technology Officer at Land Rover BAR, explains why they have built a third test boat. “T2 was really useful, we learned a huge amount, she’s played her part in the development programme and now we’re moving on.







“The rules are now better defined, and while the Challengers can only build one full-size ACC boat, all teams can build shorter versions of the ACC boat as test or development boats – so T3 looks very like the final race boat, just a few feet shorter.”







