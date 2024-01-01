https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811937Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA male lion rests in the grass in the early morning sunlight in Kenya's Maasai Mara National ReserveView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8811937View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5343 x 3562 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA male lion rests in the grass in the early morning sunlight in Kenya's Maasai Mara National ReserveMore