https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage black maidenhair fern leaf clipart psdMorePremiumID : 8812392View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 66.07 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage black maidenhair fern leaf clipart psdMore