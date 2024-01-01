https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814427Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPapilio glaucus. Test image of eastern tiger swallowtail hind wing, at high magnification, from the UT imaging system. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8814427View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall 800 x 486 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPapilio glaucus. Test image of eastern tiger swallowtail hind wing, at high magnification, from the UT imaging system. Original public domain image from FlickrMore