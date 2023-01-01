https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815954Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe jungle by Upton Sinclair lion. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 8815954View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3215 x 4500 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3215 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 82.82 MBThe jungle by Upton Sinclair lion. Remixed by rawpixel.More