https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826444Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage kids together, character illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8826444View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3725 x 1863 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3725 x 1863 px | 300 dpi | 39.75 MBVintage kids together, character illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More