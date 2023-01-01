https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNewspaper kite clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8827548View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 205.32 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Newspaper kite clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More