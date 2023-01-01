https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in a green dress, vintage character illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8827559View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4815 x 6020 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4815 x 6020 px | 300 dpi | 165.9 MBWoman in a green dress, vintage character illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More