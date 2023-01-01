https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827880Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack terrazzo podium product display, 3D rendering designMorePremiumID : 8827880View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3614 x 2408 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3614 x 2408 px | 300 dpi | 49.82 MBBlack terrazzo podium product display, 3D rendering designMore