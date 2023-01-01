https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829707Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMangrove fan palm leaf drawing, vintage tropical clipart psdMorePremiumID : 8829707View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 114.81 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Mangrove fan palm leaf drawing, vintage tropical clipart psdMore