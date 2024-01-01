https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8843241Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate Design with Bird and Flowers, Amedee de CaranzaOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8843241View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1836 x 1836 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlate Design with Bird and Flowers, Amedee de CaranzaMore