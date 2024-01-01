https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844745Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of "Soul in Bondage", Elihu VedderOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8844745View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1178 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3437 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3736 x 3669 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3736 x 3669 px | 300 dpi | 39.24 MBFree DownloadStudy of "Soul in Bondage", Elihu VedderMore