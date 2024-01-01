rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844854
Proposed Convocation Tower, Madison Square (Northeast Corner of Madison Avenue and East 26th Streeet)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Proposed Convocation Tower, Madison Square (Northeast Corner of Madison Avenue and East 26th Streeet)

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8844854

View CC0 License

Proposed Convocation Tower, Madison Square (Northeast Corner of Madison Avenue and East 26th Streeet)

More